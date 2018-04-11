Tyler Granger the founder of the LCA track team is now the first runner in school history to receive a scholarship.

In 8th grade, Granger started a petition to get a track team at LCA.

"I got people to sign it, everybody in my grade and older grades and everyone around me," Granger recalls

After that, the school officially had their first team.

"It's just amazing to see how God works. in developing stuff and opening and closing doors," Granger says.

While the door may be closing on Granger's high school cross country career, another door has opened.

Granger received a scholarship from Nichols State University to run cross country.

"He is making history at LCA from starting the program, bugging people to start this program to now signing with a college, I'm thrilled," says Katie Kidd, LCA's cross country head coach.

It has not been easy, Granger has spent plenty of personal time working on his running.

"To be a really good distance runner you have to be willing to do a lot on your own. Coaching can only go so far, you have to be willing to put in the miles," says LCA track coach Tommy Badon.

"He'll do long runs that are almost a half marathon every single weekend," Kidd says.

And now, all of that hard work has paid off.

"It feels like a huge blessing just to be able to get the opportunity to create a new legacy for this school," says Granger.



