Cajuns ink 16 on National Signing Day

The Ragin Cajuns and 1st year Head Coach Billy Napier introduced his staff, and the 2018 recruiting class, Wednesday evening at the National Signing Day Social. A class that features 16 new Cajuns.

Nine defensive players and a trio of offensive lineman, and includes a punter from Melbourne Australia!

Napier says the guys they got, all want to be here.

"We're excited about the guys we got. I think even if we started from the beginning, we'd be pleased with the guys we got."



There are 10 signees, hailing from the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas areas.

Two others hailing from Lafayette, coming to UL from STM, as preferred walk-ons.

The Cougar's Brandon Gannon will follow in his father, Chris Gannon's footsteps.

Brandon says "UL has always been my number one option because my dad played there, and i've been a fan since I was little."

STM’s Jude Joseph likes the idea of a new coaching staff, "I'm going to get in there and work my hardest. A new coaching staff, means anybody's spot can be taken at any time. So, that is just going to motivate me!"

That attitude can only help, as it seems in-line with the vision of the new Cajun Coaching Staff. Coach Napier explains.

"Every player on this team has a clean slate, it's going to be a very competitive environment and they will get what they earn!"

