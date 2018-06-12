Acadiana CaneCutters open 4 game homestand

YOUNSVILLE, La - The Cane Cutters are hosting a four-game homestand against the Texarkana Twins and the Victoria Generals.

Thursday night (6/14) is UL Lafayette Night at Fabacher Field. Come to the game in Ragin Cajun apparel and get in the game for $5! Also, there will be $1 DRAFT BEER ALL NIGHT LONG!!! This game is sponsored by Pot & Paddle Jambalaya Kitchen.

Friday night (6/15) is Grandmother Appreciation Night at the Cane Cutter’s game. Grandmothers get in the game for FREE! We will honor all grandmothers by giving them flowers on the field. To nominate a grandmother please send her name and phone number to claire@canecuttersbaseball. com or call our office at 337-451-6582. Thank you to Flowers and More by Dean for making this night possible.

Saturday night (6/16) is our awesome Star Wars Night! Wear a Star Wars t-shirt or costume and get in the game with a $5 ticket. The first 250 fans will receive boomsticks. Stay late after the game for the postgame autograph session with the Cane Cutters. Also, the team will be wearing themed jerseys for the game and they are available in an online auction. To bid on these special jerseys go to https://www.biddingowl.com/ Auction/index.cfm?auctionID= 12277. Big shout out to Advancial Federal Credit Union for making this night possible.

Sunday night (6/17) the Cane Cutters will be celebrating Fathers’ Day at Fabacher Field starting as early as 4 PM. Bring the kids early for FREE waterslide from 6-7 PM. We have a special promotional package for $30 that includes two tickets, catch batting practice at 4 PM with the Cane Cutters, chance to throw out the first pitch, and ALL YOU CAN EAT HOTDOGS! To purchase this special package, call the front office at 337-451-6582. Ticket packages are limited and not available at the gate.

Bring the whole family out to the field for all the FAMILY SUMMER FUN! For all home games, gates open at 6 PM and the first pitch is at 7 PM.