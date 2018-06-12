Cajun Nation

RaginCajun Softball Finishes Among Top 20 in Final National Polls

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 05:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2018 05:46 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball finished the 2018 season ranked in both of the major national polls, marking the 11th consecutive season – and 26th overall in the past 29 seasons dating back to 1990 – with the distinction.
 
The Ragin' Cajuns (41-16, 21-6 Sun Belt) were slotted at No. 18 in the final edition of USA Today/NFCA poll and No. 19 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball listing.
 
USA Today/NFCA Top 25 poll
ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 poll
 
The final rankings capped off a season-long run in the national polls for Louisiana, preseason ranked No. 22/24, in Gerry Glasco's initial season with the program.
 
The Ragin' Cajuns vaulted into the final Top 20 listing after advancing to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional and being the only non-national seed to force the "if necessary" contest.
 
It's the program's seventh consecutive season (2012-18) with at least a Top 20 finish in the final polls.
 
With the final ranking Louisiana maintains its active streak of consecutive appearances in the Top 25 polls. Dating back to April 2013, the Ragin' Cajuns have been ranked in every release of the polls – a span of 85 consecutive polls.
 
During the 2018 season, the Ragin' Cajuns earned the program's 20th consecutive NCAA tournament bid and advanced to Championship Sunday of the regional round for the 11th consecutive year.
 
Louisiana reached the 40-win plateau for the 20th straight season and recorded the program's 37th consecutive winning season (dating back to 1982).
 
RAGIN' CAJUNS IN THE 2018 POLLS
Week                        NFCA      ESPN/USA
Preseason                  22                  24
Feb. 13-19                  16                  19
Feb. 20-26                  15                  17
Feb. 27-Mar. 5            18                  17
Mar. 6-12                     20                  20
Mar. 13-19                   20                  21
Mar. 20-26                   21                  22
Mar. 27-Apr. 2             21                  20
Apr. 3-9                       19                  18
Apr. 10-16                   21                  21
Apr. 17-23                   22                  23
Apr. 24-30                   22                  22
May 1-7                       21                  23
May 8-14                     21                  21
May 15-21                   21                  22
FINAL                         18                  19
 
11 STRAIGHT SEASONS IN FINAL RANKINGS (2008-18)
Season             NFCA    ESPN/USA
2008                       6                 6
2009                     25                 -
2010                     16               17
2011                     23               25
2012                     12                9
2013                     12               15
2014                       8                 8
2015                     11                11
2016                     12               14
2017                     19               19
2018                     18               19

