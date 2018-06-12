RaginCajun Softball Finishes Among Top 20 in Final National Polls

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball finished the 2018 season ranked in both of the major national polls, marking the 11th consecutive season – and 26th overall in the past 29 seasons dating back to 1990 – with the distinction.



The Ragin' Cajuns (41-16, 21-6 Sun Belt) were slotted at No. 18 in the final edition of USA Today/NFCA poll and No. 19 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball listing.



USA Today/NFCA Top 25 poll

ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 poll



The final rankings capped off a season-long run in the national polls for Louisiana, preseason ranked No. 22/24, in Gerry Glasco 's initial season with the program.



The Ragin' Cajuns vaulted into the final Top 20 listing after advancing to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional and being the only non-national seed to force the "if necessary" contest.



It's the program's seventh consecutive season (2012-18) with at least a Top 20 finish in the final polls.



With the final ranking Louisiana maintains its active streak of consecutive appearances in the Top 25 polls. Dating back to April 2013, the Ragin' Cajuns have been ranked in every release of the polls – a span of 85 consecutive polls.



During the 2018 season, the Ragin' Cajuns earned the program's 20th consecutive NCAA tournament bid and advanced to Championship Sunday of the regional round for the 11th consecutive year.



Louisiana reached the 40-win plateau for the 20th straight season and recorded the program's 37th consecutive winning season (dating back to 1982).



RAGIN' CAJUNS IN THE 2018 POLLS

Week NFCA ESPN/USA

Preseason 22 24

Feb. 13-19 16 19

Feb. 20-26 15 17

Feb. 27-Mar. 5 18 17

Mar. 6-12 20 20

Mar. 13-19 20 21

Mar. 20-26 21 22

Mar. 27-Apr. 2 21 20

Apr. 3-9 19 18

Apr. 10-16 21 21

Apr. 17-23 22 23

Apr. 24-30 22 22

May 1-7 21 23

May 8-14 21 21

May 15-21 21 22

FINAL 18 19



11 STRAIGHT SEASONS IN FINAL RANKINGS (2008-18)

Season NFCA ESPN/USA

2008 6 6

2009 25 -

2010 16 17

2011 23 25

2012 12 9

2013 12 15

2014 8 8

2015 11 11

2016 12 14

2017 19 19

2018 18 19