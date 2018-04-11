Louisiana starts 5 game week with a 12-10 win over McNeese

Good Evening Everyone...

UL outlasted McNeese tonight for a 12-10 win in a mid-week non-conference matchup with the Cowboys, Tuesday at the Tigue.

It's a five game week for the Ragin Cajuns, and tonight marks the first game of that stretch...

vs. in-state foe, McNeese!

The Cajuns have won three straight vs. McNeese, and UL sent Hogan Harris to the hill, Tuesday Night at the Tigue.. .

Harris allows no runs in the top of the first,

SO, we go to the bottom of the inning, and Daniel Lahare is on first with Gavin Bourgeois at bat when Lahare steals second, and makes it to third after a an errant throw to second.

Later, Bourgeois walks, so runners are on 1st and third for Freshman Hayden Cantrell.

He didn't have to do much, as the Cowboys make another error in the field, and Lahare scores, as UL takes the early lead.

Still in the bottom of the first, Kennon Fontenot gets an infield hit, but the Pokes can't get to it in time, and Gavin comes into score.

The next batter: Zach LaFleur hits it back up the middle and Cantrelle comes home after an error by McNeese.

UL scores three runs in the bottom of the first..

McNeese makes it close, late in this one, but the Cajuns hold them off... winning 12-10

UL will face SLU, on Wednesday at the Tigue at Russo Park at 6:30pm.



