Cabrera Named Freshman All-America by NCBWA

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera received Freshman All-America recognition Monday from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The honor marked Cabrera’s second Freshman All-America designation, as he was named last week to the Collegiate Baseball magazine Freshman All-America squad.

Cabrera, a Baton Rouge, La., product, batted .315 this season with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 54 RBI. A Freshman All-SEC selection, he finished the season fifth in the league in RBI and sixth in the conference in doubles.

He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on May 14 after he enjoyed an incredible week in leading LSU to three wins in four games, including an SEC series victory over Alabama. Cabrera hit .769 (10-for-13) in four games (May 9-13) with two doubles, one triple, two homers and 10 RBI. In the Tigers’ series victory over Alabama (May 11-13), he hit .700 (7-for-10) with two doubles, one triple, one homer and six RBI.

Cabrera launched a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 9-7 win over Tennessee on April 15, and in LSU’s 10-4 win over Tulane on March 21, he collected a career-high four hits – including two doubles – scored three runs and posted one RBI.

Cabrera, who posted a 12-game hitting streak – LSU’s second-longest of the season – from May 9 through May 25, batted .320 in the SEC Tournament with two doubles, five RBI and three runs.