KLFY Athlete of the Week: Arianna Hebert Teurlings Catholic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - This week's athlete of the week hails from Teurlings Catholic.

Not only is she KLFY’s Athlete of the Week, she earned Max Prep All-American honors.

The honor goes to Arianna Hebert.

Hebert helped Teurlings to their 5th consecutive state volleyball championship this past season,

and credits the team chemistry, as the key to the success.

"I think everyone had a general love for each other, and players were excited for one another to get in. We wanted to be there wanted to win," she explains.

Hebert’s team was named the KLFY female team of the year for 2017.

Coach Terry Hebert surprised his team with the award at a school mass.

The Lady Rebels have won 42 straight games.

