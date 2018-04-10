Trump homeland security adviser is resigning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The White House announced Tuesday morning that Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, is resigning.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," the White House said in a statement.

Bossert was a point person in the White House on protecting the nation from terror and cyber threats. He also helped spearhead the administration's response to last year's hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

His exit is the latest in a wave of departures from the West Wing in recent months. It comes a day after new national security adviser John Bolton began his tenure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.