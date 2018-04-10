LPSS Public School Choice applications

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lafayette Parish School System

LAFAYETTE, La. - The following is a release from the Lafayette Parish School System

The Lafayette Parish School System is offering Public School Choice for the 2018-2019 school year to the parents of K-12 students zoned for and enrolled in the following schools:

 Carencro Heights Elementary School

 J. W. Faulk Elementary School

 Live Oak Elementary School

 Acadian Middle School

 Carencro Middle School

 Lafayette Middle School

 Carencro High School

The online application will be available from April 9, 2018 through May 11, 2018. Parents of students enrolled at one of the above schools must complete an application during this time frame to be considered for placement through the program. Families who are new residents in the attendance zones of these schools or who reside in one of the zones and plan to transfer into the public school system may complete an application and indicate their situation in the “Additional Information” section. Applications will not be considered until students are enrolled in one of the schools listed above.

Applying for a School Choice transfer does not obligate the parent or guardian to move the student, but does put the district on notice that the parent wants the opportunity to transfer the student. If spring 2018 state assessment results indicate any of these schools will earn a grade of “C” or higher, no Public School Choice transfers will be allowed from the specific school or schools.

The application can be found on the LPSS website under Public School Choice. (http://www.lpssonline.com/site4289.php)