Woman arrested for allegedly starting fires at Alexandria hotel

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Longsville woman has been arrested for allegedly starting fires at the Candlewood Suites in the 2300 block of North MacArthur Drive.

Fire investigators said around 10 p.m. on Thursday night they received a call about a commercial fire. They determined that someone set multiple fires at the location. According to the Alexandria Fire Department, Kelly Deville was a guest at the hotel.

Deville was arrested on charges of aggravated arson (two counts) and simple arson. Bond has been set at $12,500.