Special session? Governor Edwards plans to decide by Friday

ZACHARY, La. (WVLA) - Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to decide by Friday whether Louisiana lawmakers will enter a special legislative session, aimed at closing a $1 billion fiscal cliff.

The session would begin Feb. 19 and would last just over two weeks, before the regular session begins March 12.

Edwards, a Democrat, has urged state House Republican leaders to offset expiring revenue by renewing a temporary penny of sales tax. His proposal has met a lukewarm reception among legislators. Edwards has said he would not call a special session without conservative support. He spoke over the phone Monday with House Speaker Taylor Barras (R-New Iberia).

"I think we made some progress," the governor said Tuesday. "Hopefully by Friday we'll have something worked out."

Edwards said Barras presented "revenue options" he believe could garner support from at least two-thirds of state representatives. The governor would not elaborate on their discussion.

Barras has said House Republicans would not support taxes without further restrictions on spending, including cost-share and work requirements for Medicaid patients. Edwards, himself, has supported similar Medicaid reforms.

The governor has extended his self-imposed deadline to call a special session multiple times. Prior to Tuesday's announcement of a Friday deadline, he said he would decide Wednesday. Late last year, he suggested that if he were to call a session, he would do so by Jan. 19.

Edwards could also call a session in June, though it would only leave state agencies weeks to brace for whatever cuts would come as a result. In a letter earlier this week, 11 Republican and three Democratic legislators wrote that a February session would lend more stability to state government.

"There is not a single option that will be available in June that is not available to the Legislature now," the group wrote in a letter to Edwards on Monday. "The state gains nothing and only loses by waiting."

