Louisiana: June trial in abandoned artillery propellant case

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 06:12 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 09, 2018 06:21 PM CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal judge has set aside all of June for the trial of an owner and three former officials of a company that abandoned tons of potentially explosive artillery propellant in Louisiana.
    
Prosecutors say in court papers that they'll need up to three weeks for their case against Explo Systems co-owner David Fincher, of Burns, Tennessee, and the ex-officials.
    
The other co-owner, who's from Kentucky, has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say a fourth former company official plans to do so.
    
The company went bankrupt in 2013, leaving 7,800 tons (7,100 metric tons) of M6 propellant on land leased from the Louisiana National Guard at Camp Minden .
    
Louisiana State Police began investigating the company in 2012, after an explosion shattered windows miles away and derailed 11 rail cars nearby.

 

