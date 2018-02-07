BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Police have identified the body found near Southern University's campus as Yvette Nettles, a 54-year-old Baton Rouge woman who has been missing since Jan. 27.

The case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to reports from WAFB TV, a body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials confirm the body was found around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6 near the school's campus.

A professor from LSU says he and his class were working on a project along the Mississippi River near Southern University when they spotted the body along the bank just after 3 p.m.

The professor says at first, they thought it was a prank, but then realized it was an actual body.

The scene is near Southern University’s administration body.