UPDATE: Body found on campus of Southern University identified as missing Baton Rouge woman

Posted: Feb 06, 2018 03:29 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 05:22 PM CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Police have identified the body found near Southern University's campus as Yvette Nettles, a 54-year-old Baton Rouge woman who has been missing since Jan. 27.  

The case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to reports from WAFB TV, a body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials confirm the body was found around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6 near the school's campus.

A professor from LSU says he and his class were working on a project along the Mississippi River near Southern University when they spotted the body along the bank just after 3 p.m.

The professor says at first, they thought it was a prank, but then realized it was an actual body.

The scene is near Southern University’s administration body.

No other details were available. This is a developing story. 

We will continue to update it as we learn more.

