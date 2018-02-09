CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) - The Acadiana Animal Aid Volunteer who found the dumped remains of dozens of dead animals earlier this week in Carencro is talking about the discovery for the first time.

Tuesday, Angel Jones found dozens of black garbage bags containing hundreds of animal remains on Debutante Road in Carencro.

Yesterday, an investigation found the remains were put there by city workers who have been reprimanded.

Animal Remains Found in Carencro

Wednesday, Carencro Police said those city workers were on the road cleanup crew.An investigation determined the bags contained the remains of undomesticated animals. The City of Carencro used heavy equipment to clear the site yesterday.



“I'm angry. The more things you see that go on that are either swept under the rug, ignored or the laws aren't enforced. Explains why the stuff can happen,” says Jones.



Jones was also part of the crew that marked the remains.



She says, “The bones that we didn't know what they were, we didn't flag those, because we didn't know what they were. That was the whole point was flagging what we knew was a dog or a cat.”



She said the grisly scene included hundreds of animals in various stages of decomposition.



“There could've very well been armadillos and whatever else possibly. But I saw cats and dogs,” she says.



City of Carencro employees are taking responsibility for the incident. Robert Beniot with Lafayette Parish says it's a matter of proper training.



“We have regiment procedures written down on paper that many of the smaller municipalities may or may not have, but stuff like this they are well aware is absolutely not allowable,” says Beniot.



Lafayette Parish does have a no kill initiative. Jones says she is disappointed in the way Carencro officials handled this situation.



“Something has to change down here. Something has to and I don't know what that is,” says Jones.



Carencro's city manager says the city is taking responsibility for the incident. They are currently working on establishing stricter protocol for handling animals killed on roadways.