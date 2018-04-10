Woman struck in New Iberia gunfire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an overnight shooting, which left a 24-year-old female wounded.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of W. Pershing St. around 10 pm. It is believed an unknown suspect shot at a male who was outside the home and a bullet struck the female, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn.

The female was driven to Iberia Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Investigators have not been able to locate the targetted victim or a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.