Woman and toddler struck by pickup truck in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA - A woman and a toddler are recovering this afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near downtown New Iberia Sunday night.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said a 22-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter were walking across East St. Peter Street at about 9:20 p.m. when they were hit by a the vehicle.

IPSO spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn said the driver told deputies that she saw "something in the road" but didn't realize they were pedestrians until the crash.

The mother was taken to a local hospital with injuries to her head and face. Her condition is unknown at this time. The child suffered moderate injuries, Raborn said.

The driver has not been cited.

"Charges are pending as the investigation continues," Raborn told News 10 today.