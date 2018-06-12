Why does it look like Christmas in Downtown Lafayette?

A locally filmed and produced Christmas movie is seeking volunteer extras for several scenes shooting in the Lafayette area.

The crew will be filming a massive Christmas Festival with holiday booths, live Cajun music, and a gumbo cook-off.

If you are interested please use the link below to sign up.

This is a family movie and volunteer extras of all ages are needed.

Shoot dates are June 14, 18, 19 and 20 at Acadian Village. The shoots are expected to take up to six hours.