What is in store for Lafayette's old federal courthouse?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- When you drive down Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, you probably drive right by the old federal courthouse and pay no attention to it. It’s been abandoned for a number of years, and has become a drain on the city.



Take a second to look and you’ll see broken windows and no trespassing signs. The city owns the old courthouse, and for years there has been a debate on what to do with this prime piece of downtown land.



“At one time they wanted to put a new parish courthouse in the spot where the old federal courthouse is, said Geoff Dyer, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. “We then realized that we needed to find another spot.”



The old courthouse is in councilman Patrick Lewis's district. He says this topic has been on his radar since he took office.



“We are hoping that a developer will take it and make it residential,” the councilman said.



The courthouse was built in 1958 under Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency. For the past 15 years, it has been abandoned, meaning the city of Lafayette has had to eat nearly $3 million in lost revenue. This is something Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says has to stop.



When it comes to specifically what may be built on that land, Robideaux says developers have pitched a number of possibilities.



“I don’t want to tell developers what to do, but some have said it could be a hotel or residential with some businesses combined,” he said. “Any of these would be good.”



The debate will ultimately continue on to what can be done to redevelop that piece of land so that it can bring revenue into downtown Lafayette.