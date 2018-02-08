Westgate High student arrested for bring a gun on campus

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- At 10:30 a.m. today the principle at Westgate High School alerted the school 's resource officer that there may be a student with a gun on campus. 

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the principle detained the student and searched his backpack finding a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. 

The student Deon’tre Joseph, 19,  of New Iberia, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on illegal carrying of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property.

Detectives do not have a motive at this time, the department said.

No bond has been set at this time.

