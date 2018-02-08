Westgate High student arrested for bring a gun on campus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Deontre Joseph, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- At 10:30 a.m. today the principle at Westgate High School alerted the school 's resource officer that there may be a student with a gun on campus.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the principle detained the student and searched his backpack finding a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.

The student Deon’tre Joseph, 19, of New Iberia, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on illegal carrying of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property.

Detectives do not have a motive at this time, the department said.

No bond has been set at this time.