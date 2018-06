Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (CNN)

You are going to see some familiar faces on CNN Sunday night, Acadiana.

The week's episode of Parts Unknown, Anthony Bourdain speaks to locals about the origins of the Creole community in Louisiana.

Bourdain and the Parts Unknown crew were in South Louisiana in February taping its Mardi Gras episode.

Bourdain's death was announced on June 8.

Parts Unknown airs Sunday at 9 p.m.