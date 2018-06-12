Local

Ville Platte police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Posted: Jun 11, 2018 09:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2018 09:31 PM CDT

A search is underway for a 13-year-old girl who police say left her father's home in the Ville Platte area.

Monique Gallow was last seen by her father at bedtime Sunday.

Police say when the father awoke and checked on his daughter mid-morning Monday, she was gone.

Gallow is described as a black female, 5'1, with brown eyes and braided red and black hair. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center