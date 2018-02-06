Tonight's vigil for North Vermilion High students has been moved to NVHS gym
MAURICE, La. (KLFY)- North Vermilion High School will hold vigil on Tuesday inside its gymnasium to honor students killed and injured in a Sunday night crash.
The crash took the lives of Alana Duhon, 16, of Abbeville and Sydney Colomb, 15, of Maurice.
Obituaries for both girls can be seen here.
The public is invited to attend.
