Tonight's vigil for North Vermilion High students has been moved to NVHS gym

Posted: Feb 05, 2018 06:39 PM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2018 03:12 PM CST

MAURICE, La. (KLFY)- North Vermilion High School will hold vigil on Tuesday inside its gymnasium to honor students killed and injured in a Sunday night crash.

The crash took the lives of Alana Duhon, 16, of Abbeville and Sydney Colomb, 15, of Maurice.

Obituaries for both girls can be seen here.

The public is invited to attend.

 

