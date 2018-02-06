Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Submitted photo

MAURICE, La. (KLFY)- North Vermilion High School will hold vigil on Tuesday inside its gymnasium to honor students killed and injured in a Sunday night crash.

The crash took the lives of Alana Duhon, 16, of Abbeville and Sydney Colomb, 15, of Maurice.

Obituaries for both girls can be seen here.

The public is invited to attend.

