Vigil held at North Vermilion High honoring two teens killed in crash

The North Vermilion High School community gathered this Tuesday to remember the lives of two of their own.

Those closest to Alana Duhon and Sydney Colomb spoke in front of the crowd about their fondest memories with the girls.

A teacher at NV tells News 10 that she hopes tonight will help the students remember three key things, "To remember that life is precious to remember that we're not invincible and to make the most of every moment."

