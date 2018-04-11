USDA Rural Development Department strives to fight growing opioid epidemic in rural areas

USDA Rural Development State Director Dr. Carrie Castille will facilitate a USDA Opioid Roundtable Discussion to help address the nation’s growing opioid epidemic April 13, at 1:30 pm at the LITE Auditorium, 537 Cajundome Blvd in Lafayette.  

 “USDA has resources to help rural communities fight opioid addiction,” Castille said. “In October 2017, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report revealed that deaths from drug overdoses in rural areas have now surpassed drug overdose death rates in urban areas. There are no signs that the numbers are dropping or even leveling off, which is why partnering with rural leaders to address this crisis is critical to the future of Louisiana.” 

Key topics will include challenges associated with substance use disorder; strategies for prevention, treatment, and recovery; and how these measures can be replicated to effectively address the epidemic in rural communities.  

Throughout the day, top leaders in healthcare will discuss the opioid epidemic and how to manage usage, treatment, and prevention.
