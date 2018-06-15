Local

UPDATE: Ville Platte woman charged after man found stabbed to death

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 05:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2018 02:22 PM CDT

UPDATE: Ville Platte woman charged after man found stabbed to death

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Police have arrested 25-year-old Jessica Williams for negligent homicide following the stabbing death of one man on Thursday. 

"Details of the death are not being released at this time pending a report from the Coroner’s Office," the department said today.

Williams is being held in the Evangeline Parish Correctional Center on a $125,000.00 bond. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 300 block of Lincoln Road in Ville Platte this afternoon.

One man was killed in what appears to be a domestic altercation.

The victim's girlfriend is being held for questioning, Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center