UPDATE: Ville Platte woman charged after man found stabbed to death
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Police have arrested 25-year-old Jessica Williams for negligent homicide following the stabbing death of one man on Thursday.
"Details of the death are not being released at this time pending a report from the Coroner’s Office," the department said today.
Williams is being held in the Evangeline Parish Correctional Center on a $125,000.00 bond.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 300 block of Lincoln Road in Ville Platte this afternoon.
One man was killed in what appears to be a domestic altercation.
The victim's girlfriend is being held for questioning, Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
