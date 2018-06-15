UPDATE: Ville Platte woman charged after man found stabbed to death Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jessica Williams (Ville Platte Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 [ + - ]

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Police have arrested 25-year-old Jessica Williams for negligent homicide following the stabbing death of one man on Thursday.

"Details of the death are not being released at this time pending a report from the Coroner’s Office," the department said today.

Williams is being held in the Evangeline Parish Correctional Center on a $125,000.00 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 300 block of Lincoln Road in Ville Platte this afternoon.

One man was killed in what appears to be a domestic altercation.

The victim's girlfriend is being held for questioning, Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.