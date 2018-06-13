UPDATE: Two suspects arrested after woman's body found near levee in St. Landry Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon and Toby Boutte (St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: Two men are now custody after a St. Martinville woman's body was found wrapped in a blanket in St. Landry Parish over the weekend.

Late Monday evening, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators charged Brandon Boutte, 25, St. Martinville, and Toby Boutte, 22, Sunset. The suspects are cousins, authorities said. Brandon Boutte faces one count of second degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice. Toby Boutte was arrested on one count of accessory after the face of second degree murder. Brandon Boutte, had already been arrested Louisiana State Fire Marshal early Sunday morning on one count of simple arson and an unrelated failure to appear charge. On Saturday evening, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators were notified by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office that the body of a woman was found. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Simone Robin, of St. Martinville. During the investigation, investigators determined that the fire and the woman's murder were connected. Deputies believe Robin was shot and killed sometime Thursday morning and the trailer was set on fire on Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: New details were released Monday regarding a body found, over the weekend, in St. Landry Parish.

The State Fire Marshals Office confirmed with News Ten that Simone Robin is the victim of a homicide.

Her body was found wrapped in a blanket Saturday night about 3.5 miles south of the Levee Landing in St. Landry Parish.

We have now learned her death is part of an arson investigation led by the State Fire Marshals Office.

The State Fire Marshals Office tells us that it was Simone Robin's body that was found by the levee late Saturday.

This on the same day they arrested 25-year-old Brandon Boutte for setting her mobile home on fire.

State Fire Marshal authorities say they discovered several points of origin throughout the structure along with a large, plastic gas can in a bedroom closet which led investigators to classify the fire as incendiary. The home was located in the 1100 block of Bayou Mercier Road in St. Martinville.

During an investigation, they say, Boutte admitted to setting the structure on fire.

He is currently behind bars in the St. Martin Parish jail on one count of simple arson

Robin's cause of death has not been released.