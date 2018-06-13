UPDATE: Standoff ends peacefully in Carencro

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office tell us a suspect is in custody after a standoff in Carencro.

No injuries reported.

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- The sheriff's office said a man has barricaded himself inside a home and shots have been fired 100 block of Bayou Bend Circle.

Deputies have been attempting to negotiate with a resident inside a home all day, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman John Mowell said.

In recent days, deputies have been called to the neighborhood multiple times over disturbances causes by the suspect, Mowell said.

Earlier today, neighbors reported seeing a man "Walking through the neighborhood carrying a sword," Mowell said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect reportedly shot at sheriff's office equipment.

"We are trying to get a peaceful resolution to this," Mowell said. "He is in distress."

We have a news crew headed to the scene are will provide new information becomes available.