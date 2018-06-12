UPDATE: Missing Ville Platte teen found safe

UPDATE: Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue reports that missing juvenile Monique Gallow was located in Mamou and is safe with her family.

ORIGINAL: A search is underway for a 13-year-old girl who police say left her father's home in the Ville Platte area.

Monique Gallow was last seen by her father at bedtime Sunday.

Police say when the father awoke and checked on his daughter mid-morning Monday, she was gone.

Gallow is described as a black female, 5'1, with brown eyes and braided red and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313.