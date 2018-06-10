UPDATE: Missing man involved in high speed chase located

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (SMPSO)

UPDATE: According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, 23 year old Clarence Woods has been located.

Police did not give any further comment.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man reported missing by his family, and believed to be the fourth person in a vehicle involved in a high speed chase Thursday.

23 year old Clarence Woods was last seen by his family on Thursday, June 7.

Police did not say if Woods was facing charges in connection with the pursuit.

30 year old Courtland Fullwood of Morgan City, 23 year old Darian Bridget of Patterson, and 24 year old Kurwin Webb Jr. of Morgan City were all arrested after the chase.

All three are charged with aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest. Fullwood was also booked on numerous warrants for failure to appear in court.

SMPSO said the high-speed chase began in Franklin on a vehicle sought by the Jeanerette Police Department. Deputies said the vehicle crashed in Burns Point area, but then those inside ran off and the three men listed above were eventually caught.

They added there are ongoing partrols in the Burns Point area.

Anyone with information about Woods is urgred to call 911. You can also contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1722 or 337-828-1960.