UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Lafayette General Hospital

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Lafayette General contacted KLFY with the following update: Patricia Thompson confirmed that two entrances near the emergency room were under visitor restriction when the victim of a violent crime was admitted into the hospital.

Thompson said that this is a standard operating procedure.

Lafayette General is currently opened and accepting patients, Thompson said.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette General is currently on lockdown out of precaution, according to Lafayette Police.

No one is being allowed inside the hospital or is able to exit the hospital at this time, police said.

Police would only say that the victim of a violent crime was recently admitted into the hospital and out of precaution, extra measures are being put in place.

