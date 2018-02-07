Two South Louisiana men arrested on 90 counts of internet crimes against children

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zachary Cagle

BATON ROUGE, LA—Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested suspects on multiple charges of child exploitation.



“The victimizing of innocent children will not be tolerated,” Landry said in a statement. “We will continue our efforts in doing all we legally can to bring those who expose and exploit our State's children to justice."



Kevin Duke, 61, of Greenwell Springs, was arrested on nine counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under age of 13) and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under age of 13). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Cagle, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged on 80 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of internet crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age. To report child abuse or exploitation, call 800-256-4506.