Town of Baldwin without water
The town of Baldwin is without water service Tuesday night due to a main water line break.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Officials say crews are working around the clock to make the necessary repairs to a ruptured pipe.
No word on when those repairs would be made.
As of 9 p.m. there have been no decisions made on any school closures for Wednesday.
Officials say plans are in place in the event of an emergency such as a fire.
