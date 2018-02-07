Town of Baldwin without water

By: Dionne Johnson

Posted: Feb 06, 2018 09:04 PM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2018 09:12 PM CST

The town of Baldwin is without water service Tuesday night due to a main water line break. 

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Officials say crews are working around the clock to make the necessary repairs to a ruptured pipe. 

No word on when those repairs would be made. 

As of 9 p.m. there have been no decisions made on any school closures for Wednesday. 

Officials say plans are in place in the event of an emergency such as a fire. 

 

