TOPS task force members adopt 9 proposals during Wednesday meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) - Louisiana's College Tuition program called "TOPS" could be in trouble ---- yet again. A 10 member TOPS Task Force Commission met in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

TOPS has been a challenge for legislators in terms of funding. That's where this Task Force comes into play.

State Representative Nancy Landry (R) District 31 of Lafayette says the commission plans to forward nine or ten ideas for legislators to debate.

Landry says the commission didn't make any changes but found the ideas important enough for the body to discuss. "The major changes we couldn't agree on or what any major changes should be; which is what we anticipated," says Landry.

Changing TOPS is difficult decision because each district has a different take on what should happen.

One idea the commission intends to forward to legislators is to award the highest funding high grade earners and adjusting those at the lower tier.

"It wasn't something that we all agreed we would vote on agreed there should be a change made. It's just one of the things we agreed should advance to the full body and maybe they should have a big discussion about it. "

Another idea would be opening the program to students who missed TOPS because of their high school grades, but could qualify with grades from a two year community school. "It's up to members if they want to file a bill about any of those ideas."

