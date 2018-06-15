Three arrests made in connection with deadly hit and run
ST MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) - Three people have been arrested in connection a hit and run crash on June 11 that killed 43-year-old Leslie Matthews.
St. Mart Parish Sheriff's Deputies day the accident happened on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia.
Kristie Blanchard was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run according to deputies.
Johnny Giroir and Leo Vining were also arrested and charged each with a count of obstruction of justice.
