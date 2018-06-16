The mayor of Melville tries to avoid state takeover

MELVILLE, La (KLFY) - The mayor of Melville is trying to avoid the state from taking over power in the city.



She sent the state legislative auditor’s office a fiscal plan for the city, hoping to avoid the state take over.



“They gave me the 45-day extension to see what exactly we could do and what kind of plan we could come up with to make sure that we would need to do physical administration,” says Mayor Erana Mayes.



The City of Jeanerette was recently appointed a fiscal administrator. In this kind of state take over the power is taken from the mayor and city council and all decisions are made by the physical administrator.



The legislative auditor's office says the town of Melville owes two thousand dollars worth of bills, but they don’t have the money to pay.



“With constant repairs, we are always using money out of the general fund to pay for these things so that’s why we need a whole new infrastructure,” says the Mayor.



Mayes says the town needs a new water system. Currently, the town has two wells. One is over 50 years old, and the other is down altogether.



“We are in an emergency situation but when you are looking for emergency funds, it’s not considered an emergency until that second well goes down then we won’t have any water at all so we are trying to get the small well repaired as soon as possible in case anything like that would happen,” says the mayor.



The plan sent to the state includes charging a cut off fee for water customers who don’t pay in time and paying off one of their bigger debt to CENLA environmental.



“There’s a lot of different things that we’ve worked on and we’re still working on so we can have everything we need in Millville because it’s a charming little town. I love living there it’s my community but I want it to be the best it can be,” says Mayes.



