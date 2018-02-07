Suspect arrested for child desertion after neighbors found two toddlers wandering apartment complex

Posted: Feb 06, 2018 03:52 PM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2018 06:06 PM CST

The local video of good Samaritans aiding the children, who were only wearing diapers, has gone viral. Richard Robertson, 28. has been on one count of child desertion.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Continue Reading

KLFY Newsroom


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Loca News

Video Center