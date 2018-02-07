Suspect arrested for child desertion after neighbors found two toddlers wandering apartment complex
The local video of good Samaritans aiding the children, who were only wearing diapers, has gone viral. Richard Robertson, 28. has been on one count of child desertion.
He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $2,500 bond.
