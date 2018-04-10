State Fire Marshal's office investigates Las Stop Marina fire

CYPERMORT POINT, La (KLFY) - The Las Stop Marina was actually the last stop that fisherman had to buy live bait in Cypermort Point.

It was destroyed in a fire this weekend and now the State Fire Marshals Office is looking into what started the fire that caused this much damage.

"This is the last store out here. Unfortunately, the store was servicing all of the camps and residents out here with limited groceries and food and fishing equipment," says local camp owner Ted Haik.

The fire started just before 3:00 Sunday morning.

A Sheriff's deputy noticed the fire and rushed to the store.

He says he noticed a pickup truck that seemed to have crashed into a shrimp boat in the parking lot.

The deputy who stopped found one of the marina's owners in the crashed truck and helped him get to safety.

"This is a tragedy, unfortunately. It was a good little store," says Haik.

State fire investigators say they learned the two owners of the marina had an argument earlier in the evening.

Because of the extent of the damage, the cause and origin of the fire are still undetermined.

Haik says, "Now we are going to have to bring all of our groceries out here. And all of our equipment and everything else we may need. We want to make sure when we get here, we've got everything we need."

This is an ongoing investigation.