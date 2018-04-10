State appointed fiscal administrator gives first report on work with Jeanerette finances

Jeanerette's board of aldermen received their first update from the city's state-appointed fiscal administrator at tonight's regular meeting.

Fiscal administrator David Greer said he is still reviewing and evaluating things and will have more details at the next meeting.

The City of Jeanerette hasn't been able to produce an audit for the past three years.

City officials say it's due to problems with the staff.

They were unable to keep enough financial records for auditors to review to produce an audit.

This all led to the state appointing Greer as a fiscal administrator for the city.

He's tasked with cleaning up Jeanerette's finances.

He also is in charge of all of the city's spending.

Every check the town's government writes must now be signed by Greer along with Mayor April Foulcard.

According to Louisiana law, a newly appointed fiscal administrator investigates the financial situation of a local government and reports the findings to the state treasurer, attorney general, and legislative auditor.

Since the city of Jeanerette couldn't produce an audit for three consecutive years, state law mandates that after the 3rd year, the physical administration law is triggered.

City officials say they haven't been able to produce an audit because of problems with the staff being unable to make bank reconciliations.

Other issues came up when the city didn't have enough financial records for auditors to review to produce an audit.