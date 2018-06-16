Local

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies searching for escaped inmate

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 08:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2018 09:03 PM CDT

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for Jeremy Anthony Perez an inmate who escaped.

Deputies say Perez is  a white male 25 years old, 5'11" 143lbs with brown eyes and blonde hair.

He as last seen wearing green colored jail clothing.

Perez was incarcerated at the jail on the following charges, according to deputies:

  • Aggravated Flight from an officer
  • No license/ driver must be licensed
  • Careless operation
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anyone with any information is asked to contact St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622 or 911.

