St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies searching for escaped inmate

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for Jeremy Anthony Perez an inmate who escaped.

Deputies say Perez is a white male 25 years old, 5'11" 143lbs with brown eyes and blonde hair.

He as last seen wearing green colored jail clothing.

Perez was incarcerated at the jail on the following charges, according to deputies:

Aggravated Flight from an officer

No license/ driver must be licensed

Careless operation

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anyone with any information is asked to contact St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622 or 911.