St. Landry Parish shooting of two victims leads to arrest of Lafayette man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trevonta Jamal Arceneaux (St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Easter Sunday shooting in Hebert's Boudin Shop/ Valero Gas Station on Interstate 49 injured two people and led to the arrest of Trevonta Jamal Arceneaux aka "Bombay".

Witnesses said a large group of people were in the business' parking lot when a started. Arceneaux was reportedly approached by a juvenile male to told him to "not interfere".

Arceneaux reportedly shot the juvenile victim in the back. As the victim was on the ground, a female juvenile ran to assist him. She was also shot in the back as gunfire continued, authorities said.

Lafayette City Marshals located Arceneaux in Lafayette on Friday and placed him under arrest on two counts of attempted second degree murder, St. Landry Parish detectives then transported him to the parish jail for processing.

His bond is pending.