Sew What! embroidery a one stop shop for Mardi Gras costumes

BRANCH, La. (KLFY) - Mardi Gras is one week away and the preparations are rolling along at Sew What! on the Branch Highway in Acadia Parish.



Karen Thibodeaux owner of Sew What! has been making Mardi Gras costumes for balls and Mardi Runs for 20 years.



Sew What! has made more than 400 costumes, close to 100 capuchon and 50 plus masks this year.



The business is located at 7381 Branch Highway if you or anyone you know is looking for a costume.



In Branch, Gerald Gruenig, KLFY News 10!





