Several child toys/products recently recalled, AG warns

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is advising consumers to be mindful of various child products that have been recently recalled.



“As Attorney General, I am dedicated to making Louisiana an even better place to live, starting with the safety of our families,” Landry said. “I encourage all parents and guardians to be aware of recently recalled products to ensure the safety of our State’s youth.”



Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

Bean Bag Chair Covers by Comfort Research

Bassinets by Multipro

Convertible High Chairs by Skip Hop

Fidget Spinner Keychains by Fashion Accessory Bazaar

Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream

Infant Rattles by VTech

Infant Bodysuits by Alstyle

Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles by VTech

Children’s Rompers by Tea Collection

Electric Wagons by Radio Flyer

Graco Highchairs; Sold exclusively at Walmart

Children’s Tents by Cameron Company; Sold exclusively at Home Depot

Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine by First Aid Research

Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders by Handi-Craft

For more information on the recalled products and remedies and to view the Spring 2018 Safety Box please visit http://www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox