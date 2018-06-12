Rudy Giuliani plans Lafayette fundraiser for Congressional candidate Josh Guillory

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP)

(USA TODAY)- Rudy Giuliani, seen socially recently with political consultant Jennifer LeBlanc of Lafayette, will headline a fundraiser for her 3rd Congressional District candidate Josh Guillory at the Petroleum Club, Guillory's campaign said.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who rose to national prominence following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is among President Donald Trump's highest profile surrogates.

Guillory, a Lafayette Republican and attorney, is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Clay Higgins.

Ironically, Higgins has been a consistent ally of President Trump on the campaign trail and in Congress.

LeBlanc has denied in multiple media outlets she and Giuliani are dating, although they were pictured recently holding hands at the White House and were together again publicly at the Washington Shakespeare Theatre.

Amy Jones, a political consultant for Guillory, said the fundraiser is set for June 25 at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette. Top-tier tickets are $2,700.

LeBlanc didn't return a call or text from the USA Today Network, but Jones provided the following quotes from Giuliani. The USA Today Network didn't speak to Giuliani.

“This is a time we need men and women in Congress that understand its country first. Josh is a strong conservative, who understands the fight he faces in restoring civility and voting to balance our budget, cut taxes and protect the people of his state and this country," Giuliani said. "(Guillory's) a veteran and I am proud to stand with him and support his campaign."

As for his and LeBlanc's relationship, Giuliani said: "Jennifer and I have remained in close contact and share similar political views. It's understandable we would support similar candidates. I'm looking forward to visiting Lafayette yet again."

Guillory said Giuliani's appearance will "create a spark and continue to build momentum for our campaign."

"I'm honored, humbled and excited about his support," Guillory said.

LeBlanc, Guillory's campaign finance chair, raised money for Higgins during Higgins' successful 2016 campaign.

Higgins' campaign declined to comment.