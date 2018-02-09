Robideaux unveils 2018 Drainage Plan

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux discussed his plan for parish-wide deferred maintenance drainage projects at a press conference today.

His administration said this plan is the next step in addressing drainage since the successful millage

rededication passed by Lafayette Parish voters in November.

The rededication provides $9 million in funding for deferred maintenance drainage projects plus an

additional $2.5 million for drainage each year.

A listing of the projects, maps, and the presentation are available here.