Robideaux unveils 2018 Drainage Plan
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux discussed his plan for parish-wide deferred maintenance drainage projects at a press conference today.
His administration said this plan is the next step in addressing drainage since the successful millage
rededication passed by Lafayette Parish voters in November.
The rededication provides $9 million in funding for deferred maintenance drainage projects plus an
additional $2.5 million for drainage each year.
A listing of the projects, maps, and the presentation are available here.