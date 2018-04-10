Lafayette Consolidated Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says it's always been his intention to keep the Robideaux Report annual address a free public event.

Robideaux believes every resident of Lafayette Parish should be given the chance to learn first-hand the status of their local government.

Robideaux explains that attendance at last years annual address was free, while the showcase was a paid event. On Thursday the entire event will be free ---- showcase included. "We want everybody to feel like they're part of this,” says the mayor-president.

The Robideaux Report will reflect on the events and activities from the past year and the challenges still to come. Robideaux will also unveil several new initiatives intended at making government more transparent, customer service-oriented and efficient through technology. "There's a lot that goes on as it relates to culture in combination with technology. We use technology in all kinds of ways that we take for granted. We're going to showcase that."

"I would love to see downtown get better," says the Director of Deuxieme Vie Creative Cindi Axtell.

In Downtown Lafayette, there's an environmental non-profit creative reuse center. At the center, donated art products and other goods are sold at a low price to encourage creative thinking and artistic re-purposing. "I want to see more businesses downtown and more people from other parts of Acadiana coming downtown to support local businesses,” adds Axtell.

Axtell hopes the Robideaux Report on Thursday involves plans for downtown. "New businesses are coming but I think we need more,” notes Axtell.

Peyton Bourg of Lafayette wants to hear about the parks and recreation side. Bourg says he's heard a skate park is in the works for Lafayette. Bourg wants it to stay on the agenda. "I can only come around here; and half the time they're telling me to leave. It's just hard. It's like my only form of exercise. It's really enjoyable," says Bourg.

Robideaux's Second Annual Address is Thursday, April 12, 6 p.m.at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Again, the showcase that follows which usually has a cover charge will be free as well.

