Residents sign petition for complaint against St. Landry Parish School Board

OPELOUSAS, La. - Petition to file complaint against...

Hundreds of parents and residents are signing a petition against the St. Landry Parish school board over rezoning.

It all started at the St. Landry School Board meeting back on March 8th when the school board approved a capital outlay plan that included proposed rezoning in the six zones of the school district.

The zone changes will close some elementary and high schools while consolidating others or building new campuses altogether.

According to petition organizers, there was no public comment allowed on the issue of rezoning.



One organizer, Derrick Comeaux said, "To put that on an agenda and vote on an issue that does all this under that guise is misleading and it's a fraud to the public."

Comeaux says so far they have more than 600 signatures and are collecting more each day.

