Resident speaks out following weekend shooting in Crowley

An overnight shooting in Crowley left three men injured. Police say they have a person of interest detained at this time.

Rebeca what can you tell us?

Police say they got a report of shots fired in the area of West 7th Street and say when they arrived they learned that the victims had driven themselves to the 200 block of Westwood Drive.

Police found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds, with one in serious condition, a second stable, and the third had minor injuries, according to police.

I spoke to a resident on Westwood Drive and he says that the problem nowadays is that people are too eager to use guns.

(anonymous) "i almost got shot before. Oh yeah. because i made the mistake and bumped into somebody coming out the store. He said you're lucky I didn't kill you. That's what he told me."

The man I spoke with asked me to keep his identity anonymous and even distort his voice because he is so terrified that someone would retaliate against him.

Live in Crowley, Rebeca Marroquin, KLFY News 10.