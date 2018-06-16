Remembering Frank Andrew, former Duson Police Chief

DUSON, La. (KLFY) - Duson community members say the former chief's death is not just a loss for his family, but a loss for the entire town.

Frank Andrew worked for the Duson police department for 15 years.

He was chief from 2009 to 2014.

His family says he lived for his job, and the town of Duson recognized how much Andrew cared for his community during his time as police chief.

Kip Judice, the current Duson Police Chief says, "Frank's legacy of community policing and his love of people reached well beyond the borders of the town of Duson."

And Lori Forestier, and neighbor of Andrew's adds, "He's known as our former chief of police, but he was also a friend, a neighbor. We're a close-knit community over here. We're small and close-knit and he was just in there with all of us so yeah he will be missed."

His niece, Laquanter Andrew says now, "All we could do is pray about it and just have his memory and keep it going. And think about all he did for this community and how great he was."

