Re-opening of Surrey Street bridge delayed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A change in the re-opening date for the Surrey Street Bridge in Lafayette.

The bridge has been closed for construction for several months creating what some drivers who frequent the area call a traffic nightmare.

Mitch Wyble, LCG's City Engineer who oversees capital improvement projects says the construction bid has been accepted the low bid of $551,519.75.

The project completion date has been pushed back to August instead of June. "Due to the assembly period that was necessary; we had overlooked that in our original estimate.

All the contractors that came to bid said they had an assembly period," says Wyble.



That means two more months of coping especially for people who drive over it on a regular basis; and those who live nearby. "By the bridge being closed all traffic has to come this way. It's like at ten o'clock we still have traffic almost. It's crazy," explains resident Natalie Broussard.



It can also be frustrating. Natalie Broussard's home is one street over from the Evangeline Throughway and Pinhook that also carries the detour traffic from the bridge. "The traffic is extreme, especially the 5 o'clock traffic and then you have the school traffic,' adds Broussard.



The city's engineer says they've looked at every option in regards to traffic flow. They believe what's out there today is what works best.

"People learn to take other routes. You can't post every possible route. You post the ones that are the most useful. That's what we have posted.

We believe that the way it is working today is the best way for it," Wyble.