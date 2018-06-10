Public reacts to possible elimination of Louisiana food stamp program

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) - Louisiana may soon end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents.

The Department of Children and Family Services is estimated to take a cut of more than $30 million based on the budget passed by lawmakers in the last special session, and the food stamp program will end unless the department receives more money.

"It'll be horrible for people because a lot of them already have a hard time feeding their kids with what they make on minimum wage," says Louisiana resident, Frank Collins.

Susan Keith tells News 10 she's tired of seeing cuts to programs that the public needs most, "I think it's ridiculous that the people of Louisiana would have to worry about having enough to eat."

Collins adds that those who rely on food stamps will now have to face a tough decision, "They're going to have to make a choice between paying their bills or eating," he says.

But not everyone was too worried about the news of the program possibly shutting down.

One man who wished to remain anonymous says, "I just think the whole thing is a scare tactic. Every time they go through this budget crisis, they just try to scare people... They want more and more taxes."

